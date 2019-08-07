Zacks: Analysts Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 39,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,289.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,380,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,305,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 730,534 shares of company stock worth $2,695,804 in the last 90 days. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

CRVS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

