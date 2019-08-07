Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $855.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $855.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $871.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $841.27 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $821.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of SGMS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 77,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,334. Scientific Games has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $35.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,560.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,349.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

