Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.04). Plug Power also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 802.38% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

PLUG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,164. The stock has a market cap of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 1,786,566 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,731,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,632,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 152,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

