Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.39). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 998.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGEN shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 173,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 37,101 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGEN stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 625,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,694. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.