YY (NASDAQ:YY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.06

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.06 and last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 194612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YY. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of YY in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.01.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.07). YY had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of YY in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in YY by 61.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in YY by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in YY by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in YY by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

