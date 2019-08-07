YY (NASDAQ:YY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.06

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.06 and last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 194612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on YY. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of YY in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.01.
The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of YY in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in YY by 61.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in YY by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in YY by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in YY by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
YY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)
YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.
