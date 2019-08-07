YEE Price Up 0.8% This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One YEE token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, DEx.top and Huobi. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $154,284.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YEE has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.79 or 0.04737327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041608 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001032 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DEx.top, OKEx, FCoin, CoinTiger, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.