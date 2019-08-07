Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Xperi by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock remained flat at $$19.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,366. Xperi Corp has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

