XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. XOMA had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 40,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,564. XOMA has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 27,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $408,367.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $54,524.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,010 shares of company stock valued at $612,963 in the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

