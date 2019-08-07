Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.34), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 2,997.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $271.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.