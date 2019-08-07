Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issues Earnings Results

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million.

Shares of XNCR stock traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 1,314,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 12,641 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $377,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

