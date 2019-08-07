X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Stock Price Down 2.3%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.20, approximately 4,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 13,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.