WVS Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

WVS Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

WVS Financial stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

