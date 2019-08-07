WVS Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

WVS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WVFC opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.