WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.91. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WPX Energy shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 823,725 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPX. TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.26.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

