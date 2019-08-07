WorldCoin (WDC) Price Tops $0.0027

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. WorldCoin has a market cap of $327,338.00 and $49.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global . The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

