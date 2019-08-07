World Asset Management Inc Has $197,000 Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,731,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,577,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,090,000 after buying an additional 846,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. 2,687,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990,065. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.97. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.73%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

