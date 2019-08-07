World Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,785 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zynga were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 6,486,449.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,048,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,142,000 after buying an additional 15,048,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $41,398,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after buying an additional 9,217,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zynga by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,671,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,828,000 after buying an additional 2,958,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $10,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zynga from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $252,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,020.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,298 shares of company stock worth $991,435 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,688,642. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

