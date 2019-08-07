Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Woodward, Inc.Common Stock also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $105.15. 809,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wood & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research set a $110.00 target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.40.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $1,369,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,045.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $3,084,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

