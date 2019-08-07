WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.67, 8,876 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 45,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTMF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 148.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 101.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000.

