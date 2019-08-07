WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services providing modular space and portable storage solutions primarily in North America. It serves the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. Williams Scotsman is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WillScot by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in WillScot by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in WillScot by 2,457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WillScot during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 47.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

