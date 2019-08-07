Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Insider Purchases $232,400.00 in Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,017,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,836,000 after buying an additional 205,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,722,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,152,000 after buying an additional 1,124,517 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

