William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – William Blair boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICF International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ICF International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

ICFI stock opened at $79.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

In other news, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,168,435.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,464 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,084 shares of company stock worth $3,864,503. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in ICF International by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,719,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 230,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

