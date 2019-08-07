WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.02

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 46247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

The firm has a market cap of $617.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.92 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 29,845,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109,168 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

