Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,402 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,223. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

