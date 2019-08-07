Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 53,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,017. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.76.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

