Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 458 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 700,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $178.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

