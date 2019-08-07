Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 123.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.27.

Moody’s stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.35. 8,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $220.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $85,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,999.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 21,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $4,064,882.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,352 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,894 shares of company stock worth $18,149,003. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.