Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Southern by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Southern by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. 217,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.18. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,381,702. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

