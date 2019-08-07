Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,893 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 423.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 135.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 114.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $97.42. 570,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.02.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

