Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 64.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Paychex by 125.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 404.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 15,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $1,270,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,941 shares of company stock worth $7,325,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

