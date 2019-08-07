Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $153,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.55. 345,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,418. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

