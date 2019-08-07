Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. 384,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,384. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

