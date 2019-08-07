Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 3,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $651,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $377,397.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $983,661.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,402.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,853 shares of company stock valued at $32,908,358 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.20. The company had a trading volume of 281,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,306. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $219.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.