Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $68,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,741,000 after buying an additional 174,872 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 48,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Gabelli began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.84. 254,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,666. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

