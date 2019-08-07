Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $60,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 493 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,871,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,676 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in American Express by 18.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in American Express by 24.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after buying an additional 669,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in American Express by 42.0% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,430,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $156,319,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,548 shares of company stock worth $22,910,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.90. 714,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

