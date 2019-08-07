Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after buying an additional 769,557 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERUS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

