Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

FLKR stock remained flat at $$17.91 during trading on Wednesday. 626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.