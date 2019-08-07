Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a sell rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of WEN opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13. Wendys has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.58 million. Wendys had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 126,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $2,373,027.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $8,459,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,441. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wendys by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wendys by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

