Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Up 8.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) shot up 8.2% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.58, 8,544,127 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average session volume of 3,162,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

In other news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $8,459,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 109,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,027,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,356.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,532 shares of company stock worth $12,859,441 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 65.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 226.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.13.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

