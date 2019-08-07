Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $16.38. Welbilt shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 68,096 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.66.
Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
