Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $16.38. Welbilt shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 68,096 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 279.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,573,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,930 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $24,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1,829.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,862 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,078,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 904,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $6,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

