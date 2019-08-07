Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.621902-1.669605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Welbilt also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.71-0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WBT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welbilt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Welbilt stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,924. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.66. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

