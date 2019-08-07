Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 21,031,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 487% from the previous session’s volume of 3,585,274 shares.The stock last traded at $29.97 and had previously closed at $21.01.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $369.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $289,390.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56.

About Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

