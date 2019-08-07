Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Croda International (CRDA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Croda International (LON: CRDA) in the last few weeks:
- 7/30/2019 – Croda International had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2019 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,800 ($62.72).
- 7/25/2019 – Croda International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,500 ($71.87).
- 7/24/2019 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 7/19/2019 – Croda International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/12/2019 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 7/5/2019 – Croda International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2019 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 7/3/2019 – Croda International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2019 – Croda International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,300 ($69.25).
- 6/28/2019 – Croda International had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,850 ($76.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2019 – Croda International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Shares of Croda International stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,636 ($60.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,915.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a one year high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
