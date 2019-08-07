Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Croda International (CRDA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Croda International (LON: CRDA) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2019 – Croda International had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,800 ($62.72).

7/25/2019 – Croda International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,500 ($71.87).

7/24/2019 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/19/2019 – Croda International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2019 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/5/2019 – Croda International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/3/2019 – Croda International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Croda International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,300 ($69.25).

6/28/2019 – Croda International had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,850 ($76.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Croda International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Croda International stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,636 ($60.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,915.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a one year high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33.

Get Croda International Plc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy purchased 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,668 ($61.00) per share, with a total value of £19,885.68 ($25,984.16). Insiders purchased 432 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,100 over the last ninety days.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.