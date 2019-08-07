Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 1st Source (SRCE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2019 – 1st Source was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2019 – 1st Source was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2019 – 1st Source was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

7/18/2019 – 1st Source was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2019 – 1st Source was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2019 – 1st Source had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

6/28/2019 – 1st Source was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2019 – 1st Source was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

NASDAQ SRCE traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. 3,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.85 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in 1st Source by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 66,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in 1st Source by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 1st Source by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

