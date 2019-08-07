WebDollar Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $16,461.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000968 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 9,799,591,128 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,642,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

