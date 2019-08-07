Washington Trust Bank Sells 4,286 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,755,123.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $8,759,839.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,249 shares of company stock worth $47,920,992. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $218.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.54. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $218.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

