Washington Trust Bank Sells 200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $96.42. The stock had a trading volume of 108,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,840. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

