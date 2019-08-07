Washington Trust Bank Sells 10,945 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after buying an additional 1,758,792 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 195,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 22,065 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 10,224,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,332,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 177,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $3,449,641.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 777,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,641. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

