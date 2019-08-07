Washington Trust Bank Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,241,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,039,000 after purchasing an additional 174,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Amgen by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,069,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,830,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,860. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

