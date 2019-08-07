Washington Trust Bank Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,603 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 452,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,279,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

